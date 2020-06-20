Indian Defense Minister to Attend Victory Day Parade in Moscow - Statement

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to attend the military parade in the Russian capital of Moscow marking the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany, India's defense ministry said on Saturday confirming earlier reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to attend the military parade in the Russian capital of Moscow marking the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany, India's defense ministry said on Saturday confirming earlier reports.

"[Defense Minister Mr.] Rajnath Singh will pay a visit to Moscow to attend the Victory Parade on June 24, 2020 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Second World War. The Parade is organised to honour the heroism and sacrifices made by the Russian and other friendly people," the statement read.

The statement went on to say that 75 military personnel had already arrived in the country to take part in the parade.

"A Tri-Service 75- Member Indian Military Contingent has already reached Moscow to participate in the Victory Parade along with Russian contingent and other invited contingents.

The marching contingent taking part in the Victory Day Parade is led by a major rank officer of the gallant Sikh Light Infantry Regiment," the statement read, adding that Sikh Regiment took part in World War II and is a recipient of honors for distinction in the conflict.

The statement went on to say that the visit "will strengthen the longstanding special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia."

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in early June that Moscow had invited military units from 19 countries to take part in the victory parade, which this year was rescheduled from May 9 to June 24 due to the pandemic.