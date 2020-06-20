UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Defense Minister To Attend Victory Day Parade In Moscow - Statement

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 04:48 PM

Indian Defense Minister to Attend Victory Day Parade in Moscow - Statement

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to attend the military parade in the Russian capital of Moscow marking the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany, India's defense ministry said on Saturday confirming earlier reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to attend the military parade in the Russian capital of Moscow marking the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany, India's defense ministry said on Saturday confirming earlier reports.

"[Defense Minister Mr.] Rajnath Singh will pay a visit to Moscow to attend the Victory Parade on June 24, 2020 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Second World War. The Parade is organised to honour the heroism and sacrifices made by the Russian and other friendly people," the statement read.

The statement went on to say that 75 military personnel had already arrived in the country to take part in the parade.

"A Tri-Service 75- Member Indian Military Contingent has already reached Moscow to participate in the Victory Parade along with Russian contingent and other invited contingents.

The marching contingent taking part in the Victory Day Parade is led by a major rank officer of the gallant Sikh Light Infantry Regiment," the statement read, adding that Sikh Regiment took part in World War II and is a recipient of honors for distinction in the conflict.

The statement went on to say that the visit "will strengthen the longstanding special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia."

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in early June that Moscow had invited military units from 19 countries to take part in the victory parade, which this year was rescheduled from May 9 to June 24 due to the pandemic.

Related Topics

India Defence Minister Moscow Russia Visit Germany May June 2020 World War From

Recent Stories

Seven bus, vagon stands sealed over violation of S ..

3 minutes ago

Body found flouting in canal in Kasur

3 minutes ago

Dubai Customs frontline heroes vow to continue sel ..

36 minutes ago

Tripoli govt to boycott Arab League Libya talks

3 minutes ago

Around 63,504 COVID-19 affected recover across Pak ..

3 minutes ago

Dist admin fully alert to handle possible flood th ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.