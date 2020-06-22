Indian Defense Minister to Discuss Moscow-New Delhi Strategic Ties During Upcoming Visit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday that he intended to hold talks on strengthening defense and strategic partnership with Russia during his upcoming visit to the country's capital.

The Indian Defense Ministry confirmed late last week that Sing would attend on June 24 the military parade in Moscow, marking the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory in World War II.

"Leaving for Moscow on a three day visit. The visit to Russia will give me an opportunity to hold talks on ways to further deepen the India-Russia defence and strategic partnership. I shall also be attending the 75th Victory Day Parade in Moscow," Singh wrote on Twitter.

Sources in the Indian Defense Ministry told Sputnik on Sunday that Singh would brief Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on India's border tensions with China during his visit.