Indian Defense Minister To Hold Phone Talks With Esper On Tuesday - Source

Tue 30th June 2020 | 10:30 AM

Indian Defense Minister to Hold Phone Talks With Esper on Tuesday - Source

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and US Defense Secretary Mark Esper will hold a phone conversation later on Tuesday to discuss "the current regional security scenario" and the India-US cooperation, sources in the Indian Defense Ministry told Sputnik.

Also on Tuesday, India and China are set to hold the third round of their corps commander-level talks aimed at easing border tensions.

