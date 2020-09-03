Indian Defense Minister to Pay 4-Day Working Visit to Russia on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will travel to Moscow on Thursday for a four-day working trip to hold talks with the Russian military authorities and attend a number of events.

Singh is expected to attend the combined meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's defense ministers, Collective Security Treaty Organization and members of the Commonwealth of Independent States in commemoration of the 75th Anniversary of victory in the World War II.

The minister will also hold a separate meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu, to discuss the bilateral military cooperation and issues of mutual interest.