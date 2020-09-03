UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Defense Minister To Pay 4-Day Working Visit To Russia On Thursday

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 10:10 AM

Indian Defense Minister to Pay 4-Day Working Visit to Russia on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will travel to Moscow on Thursday for a four-day working trip to hold talks with the Russian military authorities and attend a number of events.

Singh is expected to attend the combined meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's defense ministers, Collective Security Treaty Organization and members of the Commonwealth of Independent States in commemoration of the 75th Anniversary of victory in the World War II.

The minister will also hold a separate meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu, to discuss the bilateral military cooperation and issues of mutual interest.

Related Topics

India Moscow Russia Shanghai World War

Recent Stories

UAE Press: UAE’s timely assistance wins hearts

50 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 3 September 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Colombian President discuss enh ..

12 hours ago

Dubai launches Global Retirement Programme

12 hours ago

UAE caused 'maximum suffering' for Qataris, UN cou ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.