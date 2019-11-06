Indian Defense Minister to Travel to St. Petersburg on Thursday - Ministry

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Russia's St. Petersburg on Thursday and will lay a wreath at the city's memorial dedicated to the victims of the Siege of Leningrad, the Indian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"[The minister] will be visiting St. Petersburg on 07 Nov 2019. His engagements include a wreath laying at the Piskarevsky Memorial Cemetery," the document read.

The Indian defense minister is currently on his first visit to Russia since his appointment to the post in late May.