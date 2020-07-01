Indian Defense Minister To Visit Ladakh On Friday Amid Border Tensions - Sources
Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will travel to the northern union territory of Ladakh on Friday as tensions continue on the border with China, the Defense Ministry sources told Sputnik
"He will take stock of situation as border standoff continues. Defence Minister will interact with troops and commanders. He will visit Leh hospital," sources said.
The minister will be accompanied on the trip by the chief of the Army Staff, Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane.