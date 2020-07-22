Indian Defense Minister Urges Air Force to Be Ready to 'Handle' Escalations at Border

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday called on the country's air force to be ready for potential escalations at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) despite ongoing efforts to decrease border tensions between New Delhi and Beijing, the Defense Ministry said in a press release

The minister made his remarks at the opening of the three-day-long Indian Air Force (IAF) commanders' conference in New Delhi. The air force commanders are going to review IAF's past work and discuss emerging threats and ways to counter them during the conference.

"Raksha Mantri [the Indian term meaning the defense minister] said that the nation's resolve to defend its sovereignty stands firm on the faith its people have in the capability of its Armed Forces. He alluded to the ongoing efforts for de-escalation on LAC and urged the IAF to stand ready to handle any eventuality," the ministry said.

According to the press release, Singh also presided IAF's efforts in "bolstering its operational capabilities" over the past months.

In particular, the defense minister mentioned the timely deployment of forces near the LAC when India-China tensions were on the rise.

The minister also thanked the IAF for contributing to the COVID-19 response and humanitarian operations during several natural disasters.

In conclusion, Singh also acknowledged IAF's role in "adopting emerging capabilities in Nano Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Cyber and Space domains," and reassured air force commanders that IAF requirements, including financial ones, would be met.

Tensions over border disputes between India and China in the Kashmir region came to a head in mid-June when a deadly brawl broke out between soldiers of both sides high up in the disputed Ladakh region. India said that 20 of its soldiers died in the skirmish, while an undisclosed number of Chinese soldiers are believed to have perished.