Indian Defense Minister, US Defense Secretary Discuss COVID-19, Regional Security

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has spoken to US Defense Secretary Mark Esper about the COVID-19 and regional security.

"Discussed issues pertaining to COVID-19 situation with the US Secretary of Defense, Mr. Mark T. Esper.

As strategic partners with close economic and defence ties, India and the United States will work together to deal with the complex challenges posed by this pandemic," Singh said on Twitter.

The two sides also discussed "regional developments of shared security interest."

Sources in the Indian Defense Ministry told Sputnik that Singh conveyed to Esper that India has an established mechanism to resolve issues between India and China at the border.