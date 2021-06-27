UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Defense Minister Visits Ladakh Region Bordering China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 11:30 AM

Indian Defense Minister Visits Ladakh Region Bordering China

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2021) Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh started his three-day visit to the northeastern region of Ladakh bordering China on Sunday.

"Leaving New Delhi for Ladakh. During my visit, I shall be interacting with the troops and attending the inaugural function of several infrastructure projects constructed by Border Roads Organisation (BRO). Looking forward to it," Singh said on Twitter.

This is the first minister's visit to the region since February when Chinese and Indian armed forces started to withdraw troops from their positions from disputed Pangong Lake.

The tensions in Ladakh between China and India began last May. Following several conflicts between the countries' military units in the area of Pangong Lake, Beijing and New Delhi increased their military presence on the border. Having agreed on the troops' withdrawal in February, the sides discussed during the recent negotiations between military commanders the disengagement process in the Depsang Plains, the Gogra and Hot Springs areas.

Related Topics

India China Twitter Visit Beijing New Delhi Hot Springs February May Border Sunday From

Recent Stories

Yahsat announces IPO&#039;s offer price range, ope ..

42 minutes ago

China reports 14 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 180.68 million

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 27, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Tokyo Olympics is world’s first big p ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.