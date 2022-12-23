UrduPoint.com

Indian Defense Ministry Approves Arms Purchases Worth Over $10Bln

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 23, 2022 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) The Indian Defense Ministry approved on Thursday arms purchases worth 843.2 billion rupees ($10.1 billion) for its Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard.

"The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), headed by Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh, in its meeting held on December 22, 2022, has accorded approval for Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for 24 Capital Acquisition Proposals... for a total value of Rs 84,328 crore," the ministry said.

The ministry also noted that the country's armed forces will receive the latest infantry fighting vehicles, light tanks and mounted gun systems, "providing a quantum jump to Indian Army's operational preparedness.

" Besides, India will acquire "Ballistic Helmets, with enhanced protection level."

The Indian Navy will receive anti-ship missiles, multipurpose vessels and autonomous transport vehicles, while the Indian Air Force will be equipped "with Long Range Guided Bombs, Range Augmentation Kit for conventional bombs and advanced surveillance systems." The procurement of next generation offshore patrol vessels will allow the Coast Guard to improve its surveillance capabilities, the ministry added.

According to the statement, 97% of weapons will be bought from domestic manufacturers. 

