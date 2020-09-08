UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 10:40 AM

Indian Defense Ministry Blames China for Firing in Eastern Ladakh, Refutes Transgression

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) The Indian Defense Ministry accused China on Tuesday, amid a new standoff, of continuing to escalate tensions in the Eastern Ladakh region, stressed that the Indian Army did not resort to any aggressive actions, and confirmed commitment to protect national sovereignty.

Earlier in the day, sources in the Indian Army told Sputnik that Indian and Chinese troops exchanged warning shots along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on Monday night.

"India ... is committed to disengagement and de-escalating the situation on the LAC, China continues to undertake provocative activities to escalate. At no stage has the lndian Army transgressed across the LAC or resorted to use of any aggressive means, including firing. It is the PLA [China's People's Liberation Army] that has been blatantly violating agreements and carrying out aggressive manoeuvres, while engagement at military, diplomatic and political level is in progress," the Indian Defense Ministry said.

According to the Indian military, the PLA troops made an attempt to "close-in with one of our forward positions along the LAC" on Monday, but were then dissuaded.

"When dissuaded by own troops, PLA troops fired a few rounds in the air in an attempt to intimidate own troops. Despite the grave provocation, own troops exercised great restraint and behaved in a mature and responsible manner. The Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquility, however is also determined to protect national integrity and sovereignty at all costs," the ministry said.

