UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Defense Ministry Reports New Altercation With Chinese Forces In Ladakh Over Weekend

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 05:49 PM

Indian Defense Ministry Reports New Altercation With Chinese Forces in Ladakh Over Weekend

The Indian Defense Ministry said Monday there was another altercation with the Chinese forces in the border region of Ladakh over the weekend

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) The Indian Defense Ministry said Monday there was another altercation with the Chinese forces in the border region of Ladakh over the weekend.

The two countries' forces had several encounters in early May. Another altercation took place in June. India reported 20 fatalities, Chine never published any data on the wounded or dead.

"On the Night of 29/30 August 2020, PLA troops violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements during the ongoing standoff in Eastern Ladakh and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo.

Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake, undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on ground," the ministry said in a press release.

According to the Indian officials, a Brigade Commander level Flag Meeting is underway to address the situation.

Related Topics

India Dead China Bank May June August Border 2020

Recent Stories

Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Hashim Jawan Bakht appea ..

11 minutes ago

Building collapses in sialkot

14 minutes ago

DHA conducted anti-dengue drive

15 minutes ago

Police get success in its security plan on Muharra ..

15 minutes ago

Police arrest two drug peddlers

15 minutes ago

UAE Journalists Associations, Bahraini counterpart ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.