Indian Defense Ministry Reports New Altercation With Chinese Forces in Ladakh Over Weekend

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) The Indian Defense Ministry said Monday there was another altercation with the Chinese forces in the border region of Ladakh over the weekend.

The two countries' forces had several encounters in early May. Another altercation took place in June. India reported 20 fatalities, Chine never published any data on the wounded or dead.

"On the Night of 29/30 August 2020, PLA troops violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements during the ongoing standoff in Eastern Ladakh and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo.

Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake, undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on ground," the ministry said in a press release.

According to the Indian officials, a Brigade Commander level Flag Meeting is underway to address the situation.