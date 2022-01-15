MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2022) The Indian Ministry of Defense on Friday published preliminary results of the investigation into the helicopter crash, which led to the death of Indian Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat, saying that unfavorable weather conditions were the most likely cause of the accident.

The helicopter with Rawat, his wife and high-ranking servicemen on board crashed on December 8, 2021, killing 14.

"The inquiry team analysed the Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder besides questioning all available witnesses to determine the most probable cause of the accident. The Court of Inquiry has ruled out mechanical failure, sabotage or negligence as a cause of the accident.

The accident was a result of entry into clouds due to unexpected change in weather conditions in the valley. This led to spatial disorientation of the pilot resulting in Controlled Flight into Terrain," the message read.

The ministry added that the court of inquiry has made "certain recommendations" based on findings of the investigation.

Controlled flight into terrain means unintentional flying into a ground, a mountain, a body of water or an obstacle with the pilot being unaware of the impending disaster due to bad weather conditions, navigation equipment failures or a pilot's mistake.