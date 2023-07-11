Indian Defense Procurement Board Approves Purchase of French Jets, Submarines - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) The Indian Defence Procurement Board has given a green light to the acquisition of 26 French fighter jets Rafale M and three Scorpene-class submarines worth about 5.5 billion Euros ($6 billion) for the Indian navy ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Paris this week, The Economic Times newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The report said that the military aircraft would be equipped in accordance with the Indian defense standards and would incorporate several India-developed systems, including the armament.

Additionally, the three submarines will have independent aerial power systems developed by the Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation under the country's defense ministry and over 60% of their parts would be designed and produced in India, the newspaper reported.

The Indian defense procurement board is expected to adopt a document paving the way for a final agreement on weapons delivery from France on July 13, the report also said. On July 14, Modi will hold bilateral talks in France to possibly discuss both procurement schemes, it added.

In April 2022, the Indian Ministry of Defense changed the procedure for purchases of weapons by limiting it to only home-produced arms with few exceptions. These changes were made as part of the "Make in India" policy. Announced by Modi in September 2014, the policy aims to strengthen the domestic industry and increase exports.