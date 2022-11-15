Indian Delegation Played Important Role in Drafting G20 Final Joint Declaration - Reports

The Indian delegation at the G20 played an important role in reaching consensus among summit participants on the issue of mentioning Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in the text of the G20 draft final declaration, the Financial Times said Tuesday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) The Indian delegation at the G20 played an important role in reaching consensus among summit participants on the issue of mentioning Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in the text of the G20 draft final declaration, the Financial Times said Tuesday, citing sources.

Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the West tried to make the final declaration of the G20 summit politicized and include condemnation of Moscow's actions.

According to the newspaper, expressions in the draft document echoed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in September, when the Indian leader said that "now is not the time for war.

The text of the draft communique was agreed by the G20 countries on Monday night after days of disagreement between officials from Western countries and officials from Russia and China. Formally, the text of the final declaration will be adopted by G20 leaders on Wednesday.

The G20 summit is taking place on the Indonesian island of Bali from November 15-16.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Western countries have condemned Moscow's actions and increased sanctions pressure on Russia.