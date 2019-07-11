UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Delegation To Meet Senior Russian Officials In Vladivostok In August - Invest India

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 08:56 PM

Indian Delegation to Meet Senior Russian Officials in Vladivostok in August - Invest India

An Indian delegation will arrive in the Russian far eastern city of Vladivostok in August for a meeting with presidential plenipotentiary envoy to Russian Far Eastern Federal District and Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev and heads of 11 Russian regions, Manan Jaisinghani from Invest India, the national investment promotion and facilitation agency, told Sputnik

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) An Indian delegation will arrive in the Russian far eastern city of Vladivostok in August for a meeting with presidential plenipotentiary envoy to Russian Far Eastern Federal District and Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev and heads of 11 Russian regions, Manan Jaisinghani from Invest India, the national investment promotion and facilitation agency, told Sputnik.

"The meeting will be held from 11 to 13 August. The Indian delegation consisting of 6 governors and the minister of trade and industry Piyush Goyal will arrive in Vladivostok.

They will meet with Deputy Prime Minister Trutnev and 11 governors from the Far East," he said on the sidelines of second India-Russia Strategic Economic Dialogue (IRSED) which was held in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The topic of the meeting will be India's investment in the Russian Far East and other investment opportunities in the region.

Indian diamond manufacturer KGK has already started operations in Vladivostok. In September 2017, it opened the first diamond cutting factory in the city.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Russia New Delhi Vladivostok August September 2017 From Industry

Recent Stories

Ukraine's Opposition Urges Zelenskyy to Start Dire ..

1 minute ago

Russia Bans Ukrainian World Congress Non-Governmen ..

1 minute ago

After 3 Shaking Episodes Merkel Says Taking Care o ..

11 minutes ago

Amal Clooney Told Assange to Seek Ecuadorian Minis ..

11 minutes ago

Trump Says to Hold News Conference on Citizenship ..

11 minutes ago

Distt admin Attock outlines code of conduct for co ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.