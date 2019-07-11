Indian Delegation to Meet Senior Russian Officials in Vladivostok in August - Invest India

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) An Indian delegation will arrive in the Russian far eastern city of Vladivostok in August for a meeting with presidential plenipotentiary envoy to Russian Far Eastern Federal District and Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev and heads of 11 Russian regions, Manan Jaisinghani from Invest India , the national investment promotion and facilitation agency, told Sputnik.

"The meeting will be held from 11 to 13 August. The Indian delegation consisting of 6 governors and the minister of trade and industry Piyush Goyal will arrive in Vladivostok.

They will meet with Deputy Prime Minister Trutnev and 11 governors from the Far East," he said on the sidelines of second India-Russia Strategic Economic Dialogue (IRSED) which was held in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The topic of the meeting will be India's investment in the Russian Far East and other investment opportunities in the region.

Indian diamond manufacturer KGK has already started operations in Vladivostok. In September 2017, it opened the first diamond cutting factory in the city.