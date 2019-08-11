Indian Delegation to Meet Senior Russian Officials in Vladivostok on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2019) An Indian delegation will arrive in the Russian far eastern city of Vladivostok on Sunday for a meeting with presidential plenipotentiary envoy to Russian Far Eastern Federal District and deputy prime minister, Yury Trutnev, and heads of 11 Russian regions.

The Indian delegation, which will include six governors and be headed by Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, will spend three days in Vladivostok. The visit will focus on India's investments in the Russian Far East and other investment opportunities in the region.

Russia and India have been boosting their economic, political and military cooperation for years, both in bilateral and multilateral formats.