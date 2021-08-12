Indian Delegation to Participate in Eastern Economic Forum in September 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) India's delegation will take part in the Eastern Economic Forum in 2021, the Russian Embassy in India said in a statement.

"On August 6, Adviser to the Russian President and Executive Secretary of the Eastern Economic Forum Organizing Committee Anton Kobyakov held a meeting in Moscow with Ambassador... of... India to the Russian Federation D. B. Venkatesh Varma during which they discussed possible formats for India's participation in the EEF 2021 and SPIEF 2022, the members of the Indian delegation, business program events, and agreements that the countries may sign," the embassy said.

"The Indian delegation is ready to contribute to the business program of the Eastern Economic Forum. We are interested in organizing a Russia-India-Japan trilateral meeting as well as meetings at the level of the Federal ministers of Russia and India. We also look forward to expanding Russian-Indian business contacts at the regional level," Varma said.

The EEF will be held on September 2-4, 2021 in Vladivostok.