MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) Indian Deputy Foreign Minister Sanjay Verma discussed the Ukraine conflict and bilateral relations during his visit to Kiev at meetings with Ukrainian First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova and parliament speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk.

"Refreshing bilateral relations through Foreign Office Consultations in Kyiv. Pleasure to reconnect with DFM @EmineDzheppar. Extensive Agenda.

Ukrainian conflict and Peace discussed, along with economic, political, consular and cultural ties," Verma tweeted after the meetings late on Thursday.

Ukraine's Dzhaparova said on Twitter that the talks also covered Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's peace formula, among other things.

Zelenskyy unveiled his 10-point peace initiative last November. It includes an all-for-all prisoner swap with Russia, security guarantees for Ukraine and a return to the pre-2014 borders.