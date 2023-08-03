Open Menu

Indian Directorate Of Foreign Trade Restricts Imports Of Small Factor Computers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 03, 2023 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) India has restricted imports of laptops, tablets and certain types of personal computers, and their import will now require a valid restricted import license, India's General Directorate of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said on Thursday.

"Import of Laptops, Tablets, All-in-one Personal Computers, and Ultra small form factor Computers and Servers falling under HSN 8741 shall be 'Restricted' and their import would be allowed against a valid License for Restricted Imports," the DGFT said in a statement.

Consumers importing no more than one related device into India are exempt from import licensing requirements, "including those purchased from e-commerce portals, trough post or courier.

"

"Exemption from import licence is provided for up to 20 such items per consignment for the purpose of R&D, Testing, Benchmarking and Evaluation, repair and re-export, Product Development purposes. Given imports shall be allowed subject to condition that the imported goods shall be used for the stated purposes only and will not be sold. Further, after the intended purpose, the products would either be destroyed beyond use or re-exported," the directorate said.

The regulator also noted that devices which are "an essential part" of means of production are exempted from the rule. The directorate's decision went into effect immediately after its release.

