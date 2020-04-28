UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 09:00 PM

Indian Doctors Doubt Success of Plasma Therapy to Cure COVID-19 Patients

The transfusion of blood plasma from people who have recovered from the coronavirus disease to current patients is still at an experimental stage and could be life-threatening for patients, Joint Secretary of India's Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry Lav Agarwal said on Tuesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The transfusion of blood plasma from people who have recovered from the coronavirus disease to current patients is still at an experimental stage and could be life-threatening for patients, Joint Secretary of India's Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry Lav Agarwal said on Tuesday.

More and more health experts have been saying that plasma therapy could be effective in treating COVID-19. The method is already being used in China, Germany, Russia, Turkey, the United States and other countries.

"There is no concrete evidence that plasma therapy can be used as a treatment for the coronavirus. The therapy is still at an experimental stage, and the Indian Council of Medical Research is conducting a national study on the matter.

It can even be life-threatening," Agarwal said at a briefing.

Last week, Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal said that two out of four patients who had undergone plasma therapy were being prepared for release from the hospital.

According to the health authorities, the total number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak in India is nearing 30,000. Meanwhile, the death toll has reached 937 people and the number of recoveries increased to 7,026. As of Tuesday, there are 22,010 active cases of the disease in the country.

