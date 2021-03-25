Indian Double Mutant COVID-19 Variants Not Detected in Russia - Officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) A new "double mutant" COVID-19 variant found recently in India has not yet been detected in Russia, the Russian consumer watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, told Sputnik on Thursday.

India's health ministry said on Wednesday that India had detected a new type of COVID-19 with E484Q and L452R mutations in the S protein.

"There is no virus variant with both of these mutations in Russia so far," Rospotrebnadzor said.

According to the watchdog, the mutations do not affect the peptides of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Rospotrebnadzor's Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector.