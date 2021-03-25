UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Double Mutant COVID-19 Variants Not Detected In Russia - Officials

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

Indian Double Mutant COVID-19 Variants Not Detected in Russia - Officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) A new "double mutant" COVID-19 variant found recently in India has not yet been detected in Russia, the Russian consumer watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, told Sputnik on Thursday.

India's health ministry said on Wednesday that India had detected a new type of COVID-19 with E484Q and L452R mutations in the S protein.

"There is no virus variant with both of these mutations in Russia so far," Rospotrebnadzor said.

According to the watchdog, the mutations do not affect the peptides of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Rospotrebnadzor's Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector.

Related Topics

India Russia

Recent Stories

Entrepreneurship Centre, AASTMT organised online w ..

11 minutes ago

127,047 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

11 minutes ago

Sharjah Heritage Days travels to Khor Fakkan on 27 ..

26 minutes ago

Pakistan stars recall the 1992 World Cup glory

32 minutes ago

Police arrest two thieves in rawalpindi

28 minutes ago

12 arrested for decanting in faisalabad

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.