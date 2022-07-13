Indian, Dutch Prime Ministers Discuss Bilateral Cooperation Over Phone

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte have held a phone conversation to discuss bilateral cooperation in agriculture and technology, the Indian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The two leaders discussed India-Netherlands bilateral ties, including Strategic Partnership on Water, cooperation in the key area of agriculture, potential for bilateral cooperation in high tech and emerging sectors," the statement read.

The sides also deliberated on the relations between India and the European Union, exchanged views on regional and global issues, including cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, the statement added.

"Good to speak once again to Indian PM @narendramodi about the strong partnership between our two countries and about ways of expanding it.

Naturally, we also discussed the war in Ukraine and its impact on matters like food security. Cooperation remains essential," Rutte said on Twitter.

The Indian ministry also noted that regular visits and high-level interactions between the two nations have advanced the bilateral ties significantly, with virtual summits of the two prime ministers being held regularly. During the 2021 virtual summit, Strategic Partnership on Water was concluded seeking to enhance bilateral collaboration on water through an increased involvement of experts, academia and business.