Indian, Dutch Prime Ministers To Discuss Cooperation At Virtual Summit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 10:10 AM

Indian, Dutch Prime Ministers to Discuss Cooperation at Virtual Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Dutch counterpart, Mark Rutte, will discuss cooperation between the two countries and ways to strengthen bilateral relations during a virtual summit planned for Friday.

The meeting will take place in the wake of the victory of Rutte's People's Party for Freedom and Democracy in the recent parliamentary election in the Netherlands and is set to maintain the dynamics in the bilateral relationship provided by regular high-level interactions.

Apart from discussing bilateral cooperation, the prime ministers are also expected to exchange views on the regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The two countries are currently cooperating in a wide range of areas, including water management, agriculture, healthcare, science and technology, renewable energy and space, among others.

