Indian educator wins $1 million global teaching prize

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :An Indian teacher was on Thursday named the winner of a $1 million (774,700, EUR823,175) prize for his work transforming the lives of young girls in a rural village.

Ranjit singh Disale was announced the winner of the Global Teacher Prize 2020 at a virtual ceremony broadcast from the Natural History Museum in London and opted to split half his winnings with his fellow finalists.

He was selected from 12,000 nominations from over 140 countries around the world.

His decision means $55,000 will go to each of the other nine finalists from nations including Italy, Nigeria and South Korea.

Disale is the sixth winner of the award, which is sponsored by the UN's educational and cultural agency UNESCO.