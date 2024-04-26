Indian Election Resumes As Heatwave Hits Voters
Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2024 | 11:50 AM
Mathura, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) India's six-week election juggernaut resumed Friday with millions of people lining up outside polling stations in parts of the country hit by a scorching heatwave.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is widely expected to win a third term in the election, which concludes in early June.
But turnout in the first round of voting last week dropped nearly four points to 66 percent from the last election in 2019, with speculation in Indian media outlets that higher-than-average temperatures were to blame.
Modi took to social media shortly before polls re-opened to urge those voting to turn out in "record numbers" despite the heat.
"A high voter turnout strengthens our democracy," he wrote on social media platform X. "Your vote is your voice!"
The second round of the poll -- conducted in phases to ease the immense logistical burden of staging an election in the world's most populous country -- includes districts that have this week seen temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit).
India's weather bureau said Thursday that severe heatwave conditions would continue in several states through the weekend.
That includes parts of the eastern state of Bihar, where five districts are voting Friday and where temperatures more than 5.1 degrees Celsius above the seasonal average were recorded this week.
Karnataka state in the south and parts of Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state and heartland of the Hindu faith, are also scheduled to vote while facing heatwave conditions.
Earlier this week, India's election commission said it had formed a task force to review the impact of heatwaves and humidity before each round of voting.
The Hindu newspaper suggested the decision could have been taken out of concerns that the intense heat "might have resulted in a dip in voter turnout".
In a Monday statement, the commission said it had "no major concern" about the impact of hot temperatures on Friday's vote.
But it added that it had been closely monitoring weather reports and would ensure "the comfort and well-being of voters along with polling personnel".
A wave of exceptionally hot weather has blasted South and Southeast Asia, prompting thousands of schools across the Philippines and Bangladesh to suspend in-person classes.
The heat disrupted campaigning in India on Wednesday when roads minister Nitin Gadkari fainted at a rally for Modi in Maharashtra state.
Footage of the speech showed Gadkari falling unconscious and being carried off the stage by handlers. He later blamed the incident on discomfort "due to the heat".
Years of scientific research have found climate change is causing heatwaves to become longer, more frequent and more intense.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2024
ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 2: Ireland Women open with Comfortable ..
Robinson, bowlers help New Zealand go 2-1 up against Pakistan
Shahzeb Chachar to hold khuli kachehri on April 26
Heatwave amid Israel's aggression in Gaza brings new misery, disease risk
Tourism must change, mayor says as Venice launches entry fee
Court adjourns Judicial Complex attack case till May 17
Nasreen Noori’s book ‘Popatan Jahra Khwab’ launched
Wafaqi Mohtasib inspection team visits Excise and taxation office
AJLAC announces 5th Conference titled ‘People’s Mandate: Safeguarding Civil ..
Pak-US officials engage to enhance trade, investment ties
More Stories From World
-
China ready to work with Pakistan to promote practical cooperation under CPEC, GDI: Luo Zhaohui44 seconds ago
-
United by grief, families of Boeing crash victims demand justice31 minutes ago
-
Microsoft expands its AI empire abroad41 minutes ago
-
China ready to work with Pakistan to promote practical cooperation under CPEC, GDI: Luo Zhaohui41 minutes ago
-
Nuggets push Lakers to brink as Embiid's 50 points lead Sixers over Knicks50 minutes ago
-
Man City in title groove as Arsenal face Spurs test51 minutes ago
-
Philippine settlement submerged by dam reappears due to drought51 minutes ago
-
ByteDance says 'no plans' to sell TikTok after US ban law2 hours ago
-
Oil: 'Mother of corruption' in Venezuela2 hours ago
-
ECO General Secretary urges member nations to embrace cultural wealth2 hours ago
-
China warns Blinken over deteriorating ties in talks2 hours ago
-
Famine-threatened Sudan's 'race against time' to plant crops2 hours ago