Indian Embassy Again Urges Nationals to Leave Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) The Embassy of India in Kiev has reiterated its call on Indian citizens to leave Ukraine amid the recent escalation of the situation primarily caused by reports about the possibility of provocations with the use of so-called dirty bombs.

"In continuation of the advisory issued by the Embassy on 19 October 2022, all Indian citizens in Ukraine are advised to immediately leave Ukraine by available means. Some Indian nationals have already left Ukraine pursuant to earlier advisory," the embassy said in a statement released on Tuesday.

In addition, New Delhi posted recommendations on available options for crossing Ukrainian border with Hungary, Moldova, Poland, Slovakia and Romania. The embassy attached the list of required documents and contacts of Indian embassies in these countries.

India issued the first recommendation for its nationals to leave Ukraine on October 19 due to "the deteriorating security situation and recent escalation of hostilities" in and around the country.

The relevant recommendations were also issued last week by embassies of other countries, including China, Italy, Iran and Tajikistan.

The environment across Ukraine significantly exacerbated last weekend, when reports emerged of a forthcoming provocation related to the detonation of a low-intensity nuclear, or "dirty," bomb in Ukraine. According to sources, Kiev has already begun the practical implementation of the plan under the guidance of its Western supervisors, with the work on creating the dirty bomb being already at the final stage.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu called his French, UK, US and Turkish counterparts to express Russia's concern that Kiev was going to blow up the bomb to blame Moscow for the use of weapons of mass destruction. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba rejected the allegations and said that Kiev remained committed to the Treaty on Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.