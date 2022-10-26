UrduPoint.com

Indian Embassy Again Urges Nationals To Leave Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Indian Embassy Again Urges Nationals to Leave Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) The Embassy of India in Kiev has reiterated its call on Indian citizens to leave Ukraine amid the recent escalation of the situation primarily caused by reports about the possibility of provocations with the use of so-called dirty bombs.

"In continuation of the advisory issued by the Embassy on 19 October 2022, all Indian citizens in Ukraine are advised to immediately leave Ukraine by available means. Some Indian nationals have already left Ukraine pursuant to earlier advisory," the embassy said in a statement released on Tuesday.

In addition, New Delhi posted recommendations on available options for crossing Ukrainian border with Hungary, Moldova, Poland, Slovakia and Romania. The embassy attached the list of required documents and contacts of Indian embassies in these countries.

India issued the first recommendation for its nationals to leave Ukraine on October 19 due to "the deteriorating security situation and recent escalation of hostilities" in and around the country.

The relevant recommendations were also issued last week by embassies of other countries, including China, Italy, Iran and Tajikistan.

The environment across Ukraine significantly exacerbated last weekend, when reports emerged of a forthcoming provocation related to the detonation of a low-intensity nuclear, or "dirty," bomb in Ukraine. According to sources, Kiev has already begun the practical implementation of the plan under the guidance of its Western supervisors, with the work on creating the dirty bomb being already at the final stage.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu called his French, UK, US and Turkish counterparts to express Russia's concern that Kiev was going to blow up the bomb to blame Moscow for the use of weapons of mass destruction. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba rejected the allegations and said that Kiev remained committed to the Treaty on Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

Related Topics

India Ukraine Iran Moscow Russia China Nuclear New Delhi Kiev Italy United Kingdom Poland Tajikistan Romania Slovakia Moldova Hungary October Border All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th October 2022

2 hours ago
 At UN, Pakistan urges faithful implementation of I ..

At UN, Pakistan urges faithful implementation of Indo-Pak Indus Water Treaty

11 hours ago
 New UK Prime Minister Sunak May Face Similar Fate ..

New UK Prime Minister Sunak May Face Similar Fate as Truss Amid Economic Storm

11 hours ago
 Estonian Foreign Minister Urges EU to Introduce Ni ..

Estonian Foreign Minister Urges EU to Introduce Ninth Sanctions Package Against ..

11 hours ago
 US State Dept. Says in Contact With Griner Lawyers ..

US State Dept. Says in Contact With Griner Lawyers After Russian Court Upholds S ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.