Indian Embassy Announces Release of Sailors Kidnapped by Nigerian Pirates

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Indian sailors who were kidnapped in early December by Nigerian pirates in the Gulf of Guinea have been released weeks after the incident, the Indian embassy in the country said.

"Nigerian Navy @NigerianNavy and [Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation and Managers] Shipping Company have confirmed release of 18 Indian nationals, taken hostage from MT Nave Constallation on 3 December.

Thank all stake holders involved in their safe release," the Indian embassy in Nigeria posted on Twitter on Sunday.

The crew, which included 18 Indian nationals and a Turkish citizen, was abducted while operating the Nave Constellation crude oil tanker as it was sailing from the Nigerian port of Bonny to India, the operating company, Navios, said.

The Gulf of Guinea is among the regions with the highest concentration and frequency of pirate seizures, owing to the local oil industry and lucrative shipping lanes.