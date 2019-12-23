UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Embassy Announces Release Of Sailors Kidnapped By Nigerian Pirates

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 01:12 PM

Indian Embassy Announces Release of Sailors Kidnapped by Nigerian Pirates

Indian sailors who were kidnapped in early December by Nigerian pirates in the Gulf of Guinea have been released weeks after the incident, the Indian embassy in the country said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Indian sailors who were kidnapped in early December by Nigerian pirates in the Gulf of Guinea have been released weeks after the incident, the Indian embassy in the country said.

"Nigerian Navy @NigerianNavy and [Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation and Managers] Shipping Company have confirmed release of 18 Indian nationals, taken hostage from MT Nave Constallation on 3 December.

Thank all stake holders involved in their safe release," the Indian embassy in Nigeria posted on Twitter on Sunday.

The crew, which included 18 Indian nationals and a Turkish citizen, was abducted while operating the Nave Constellation crude oil tanker as it was sailing from the Nigerian port of Bonny to India, the operating company, Navios, said.

The Gulf of Guinea is among the regions with the highest concentration and frequency of pirate seizures, owing to the local oil industry and lucrative shipping lanes.

Related Topics

India Twitter Company Oil Guinea Nigeria December Sunday All From Industry

Recent Stories

Dodon Says Russian Gas to Continue Flowing to Mold ..

57 seconds ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan grieved over demise of fathe ..

59 seconds ago

Noor Jehan remembered on 19th death anniversary

1 minute ago

POL prices are likely to go high on first day of n ..

14 minutes ago

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza Slams B ..

11 minutes ago

UN Afghan envoy calls for safeguarding final stage ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.