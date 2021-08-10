Indian Embassy in Kabul Advises Its Nationals to Leave Afghanistan

The Indian embassy in Kabul has advised Indian nationals visiting or residing in Afghanistan to return to their homeland amid the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) offensive and deteriorating security situation in the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) The Indian embassy in Kabul has advised Indian nationals visiting or residing in Afghanistan to return to their homeland amid the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) offensive and deteriorating security situation in the country.

"All Indian nationals visiting, staying and working in Afghanistan are strongly advised to keep themselves updated on the availability of commercial flights from various parts of Afghanistan and make immediate travel arrangements to return to India before commercial air services are discontinued to their place of stay/visit in Afghanistan," the statement reads.

The embassy noted that commercial flights to many parts of Afghanistan are being discontinued as the conflict worsens. Due to this, it has urged Indian companies operating in the country also to urgently withdraw their employees.

The embassy further recommend Indian journalists keep in close contact with its security office to better assess risks of traveling to certain parts of Afghanistan.

Earlier in the day, India announced the temporary closure of its consulate in Afghanistan's northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif and the evacuation of all diplomats serving there as the Taliban prepare to launch an offensive.

Violent clashes and terrorist attacks continue to ravage Afghanistan despite ongoing peace talks between the government and the Taliban in the Qatari capital of Doha. The Islamist movement has managed to overrun a significant portion of the country's rural areas and is now mounting an offensive against major cities.