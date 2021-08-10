UrduPoint.com

Indian Embassy In Kabul Advises Its Nationals To Leave Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 08:44 PM

Indian Embassy in Kabul Advises Its Nationals to Leave Afghanistan

The Indian embassy in Kabul has advised Indian nationals visiting or residing in Afghanistan to return to their homeland amid the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) offensive and deteriorating security situation in the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) The Indian embassy in Kabul has advised Indian nationals visiting or residing in Afghanistan to return to their homeland amid the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) offensive and deteriorating security situation in the country.

"All Indian nationals visiting, staying and working in Afghanistan are strongly advised to keep themselves updated on the availability of commercial flights from various parts of Afghanistan and make immediate travel arrangements to return to India before commercial air services are discontinued to their place of stay/visit in Afghanistan," the statement reads.

The embassy noted that commercial flights to many parts of Afghanistan are being discontinued as the conflict worsens. Due to this, it has urged Indian companies operating in the country also to urgently withdraw their employees.

The embassy further recommend Indian journalists keep in close contact with its security office to better assess risks of traveling to certain parts of Afghanistan.

Earlier in the day, India announced the temporary closure of its consulate in Afghanistan's northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif and the evacuation of all diplomats serving there as the Taliban prepare to launch an offensive.

Violent clashes and terrorist attacks continue to ravage Afghanistan despite ongoing peace talks between the government and the Taliban in the Qatari capital of Doha. The Islamist movement has managed to overrun a significant portion of the country's rural areas and is now mounting an offensive against major cities.

Related Topics

India Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Russia Doha All From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan fully committed to ensure protection of m ..

Pakistan fully committed to ensure protection of minorities' rights: President

4 minutes ago
 UN in Touch With Parties in Afghanistan Seeking to ..

UN in Touch With Parties in Afghanistan Seeking to Find Political Solution - Spo ..

4 minutes ago
 Murder trial of suspected cannibal opens in Berlin ..

Murder trial of suspected cannibal opens in Berlin

4 minutes ago
 New child safety features for Google, YouTube

New child safety features for Google, YouTube

4 minutes ago
 11 patients die of COVID-19 in Hyderabad

11 patients die of COVID-19 in Hyderabad

4 minutes ago
 Germany to end free Covid tests to boost jab take- ..

Germany to end free Covid tests to boost jab take-up

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.