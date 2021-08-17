UrduPoint.com

Indian Embassy In Kabul Remains Open, Run By Local Staff - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 08:02 PM

Indian Embassy in Kabul Remains Open, Run by Local Staff - Source

Indian diplomats have been evacuated from Kabul, but Afghan personnel are carrying on work, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Tuesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Indian diplomats have been evacuated from Kabul, but Afghan personnel are carrying on work, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Indian Embassy in Kabul has not been closed as local staff is still there manning the mission," the source said.

The Indian ambassador and embassy staff were evacuated from Afghanistan earlier on Tuesday, in a process that Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar described as "difficult and complicated."

Many countries chose to reduce or evacuate their diplomatic staff from Afghanistan after the Taliban (a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) took over and the civilian government collapsed. The simultaneous evacuation, coupled with attempts by thousands of Afghans to flee the country, created havoc at Kabul Airport, resulting in at least seven deaths.

Related Topics

India Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Russia From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Syria Pavilion to showcase world&#039;s first alph ..

Syria Pavilion to showcase world&#039;s first alphabet at Expo 2020 Dubai

11 minutes ago
 Saudi CGS calls on Air Chief; lauds PAF's professi ..

Saudi CGS calls on Air Chief; lauds PAF's professionalism

44 seconds ago
 Russia Hopes EU to Speed Up Mutual Recognition of ..

Russia Hopes EU to Speed Up Mutual Recognition of Vaccine Certificates - Lavrov

46 seconds ago
 Popov aims to defend 'life changing' Women's Briti ..

Popov aims to defend 'life changing' Women's British Open title

51 seconds ago
 Stock markets mostly fall on Delta variant gloom

Stock markets mostly fall on Delta variant gloom

5 minutes ago
 Roughly 600 Afghan Security Personnel Assisting US ..

Roughly 600 Afghan Security Personnel Assisting US at Kabul Airport - Pentagon

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.