Indian Embassy in Kabul Remains Open, Run by Local Staff - Source

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Indian diplomats have been evacuated from Kabul, but Afghan personnel are carrying on work, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Indian Embassy in Kabul has not been closed as local staff is still there manning the mission," the source said.

The Indian ambassador and embassy staff were evacuated from Afghanistan earlier on Tuesday, in a process that Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar described as "difficult and complicated."

Many countries chose to reduce or evacuate their diplomatic staff from Afghanistan after the Taliban (a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) took over and the civilian government collapsed. The simultaneous evacuation, coupled with attempts by thousands of Afghans to flee the country, created havoc at Kabul Airport, resulting in at least seven deaths.