UrduPoint.com

Indian Embassy In Kiev Reiterates Call On Indian Students To Temporarily Leave Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Indian Embassy in Kiev Reiterates Call on Indian Students to Temporarily Leave Ukraine

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The Indian embassy in Kiev on Tuesday reiterated the call on the Indian students in Ukraine to temporarily leave as hostilities in the country's east are on the rise.

"In this regard, as previously reported, the embassy is cooperating with the relevant authorities to facilitate the educational process for Indian students. Students are advised, in the interest of their safety, to temporarily leave Ukraine, instead of waiting for official confirmation from universities," the embassy said in a statement.

On Sunday, the embassy called on the Indian citizens in Ukraine to temporarily leave the country, citing "tensions and uncertainties" with respect to the situation in Ukraine. The embassy also urged compatriots to use all available commercial and private flights. This was the second appeal by the Indian embassy on this issue. Previously, New Delhi used softer language, recommending "to consider leaving Ukraine temporarily."

Related Topics

India Ukraine New Delhi Kiev Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rashid says no-trust-motion of opposition ..

Sheikh Rashid says no-trust-motion of opposition will face defeat

16 minutes ago
 COAS pays tribute to supreme sacrifices of martyrs

COAS pays tribute to supreme sacrifices of martyrs

1 hour ago
 Pakistan doesn't want to become part of any bloc: ..

Pakistan doesn't want to become part of any bloc: PM

2 hours ago
 Cummins, Warner to miss limited-overs matches duri ..

Cummins, Warner to miss limited-overs matches during Pakistan tour

2 hours ago
 ALookInside vivo’sTokyo Research and Development ..

ALookInside vivo’sTokyo Research and Development Center

2 hours ago
 Pre-order theNext-Level Power of realme 9i in Paki ..

Pre-order theNext-Level Power of realme 9i in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>