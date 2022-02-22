Indian Embassy in Kiev Reiterates Call on Indian Students to Temporarily Leave Ukraine

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The Indian embassy in Kiev on Tuesday reiterated the call on the Indian students in Ukraine to temporarily leave as hostilities in the country's east are on the rise.

"In this regard, as previously reported, the embassy is cooperating with the relevant authorities to facilitate the educational process for Indian students. Students are advised, in the interest of their safety, to temporarily leave Ukraine, instead of waiting for official confirmation from universities," the embassy said in a statement.

On Sunday, the embassy called on the Indian citizens in Ukraine to temporarily leave the country, citing "tensions and uncertainties" with respect to the situation in Ukraine. The embassy also urged compatriots to use all available commercial and private flights. This was the second appeal by the Indian embassy on this issue. Previously, New Delhi used softer language, recommending "to consider leaving Ukraine temporarily."