UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Embassy In Mali Monitors Developments In Country - Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 12:30 AM

Indian Embassy in Mali Monitors Developments in Country - Ambassador

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The Indian Embassy in Mali is monitoring the station in the country and its personnel are not in danger, Ambassador Anjani Kumar Sahay told Sputnik on Tuesday following an army mutiny in the Sahel country.

Earlier in the day, a group of Malian soldiers led by Gen.

Cheick Fantamadi Dembele initiated an mutiny at the Kati military base near Bamako, the country's capital. Sources told Sputnik that insurgents had kidnapped several ministers and high-ranking military officials. President Ibrahim Boubakar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse are said to be among the captives.

"All embassy staff are safe. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation," the ambassador said.

He added that the embassy had asked all Indians not to leave homes as the crisis unfolds.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Army Mali Kati Bamako All

Recent Stories

Normalization of Ties With Israel Only Possible If ..

1 hour ago

Belarus' Opposition Council Sees Russia as Mediato ..

31 minutes ago

Russia's Vlasov wins Giro dell'Emilia

34 minutes ago

FPCCI discuses post COVID-19 trade issues

1 hour ago

US Creates Group Co-Chaired by Microsoft to Apply ..

34 minutes ago

World Humanitarian Day 2020: Suqia UAE pledges to ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.