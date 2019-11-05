Indian Embassy in Moscow to Host B2B Meeting for Russian, Indian Defense Industries- Envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) The Indian embassy in Moscow will host a business-to-business meeting for representatives of the Indian and Russian defense industries on November 6, Indian Ambassador to Russia D. Bala Venkatesh Varma said on Tuesday.

"This meeting will be followed by a reception, which will allow the industry representatives to continue their discussions. Tomorrow morning at the Indian Embassy in Moscow we will hold a B2B meeting," the diplomat said at the India-Russia Defense Industry Cooperation conference.

New Delhi and Moscow have repeatedly stated their determination to facilitate cooperation between their business communities. In September, Indian business representatives at the Eastern Economic Forum in the Russian city of Vladivostok expressed interest in boosting cooperation with the Russian partners.

The Indian-Russia Defense Industry Cooperation conference, in particular, is anticipated to promote the bilateral defense industrial cooperation, exchange of technology and investments, specifically within the "Make in India" concept, a government initiative aimed at transforming India into a global manufacturing hub. Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, who is currently in Moscow for a three-day visit from November 5-7, is expected to hold extensive discussions with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to cover all aspects of the military and defense industrial cooperation.