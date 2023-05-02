UrduPoint.com

Indian Embassy In Sudan Temporarily Relocated To Port Sudan - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2023 | 10:27 PM

Indian Embassy in Sudan Temporarily Relocated to Port Sudan - Foreign Ministry

India will temporarily relocate its embassy in conflict-torn Sudan from Khartoum to Port Sudan due to the deteriorating security situation in the country, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) India will temporarily relocate its embassy in conflict-torn Sudan from Khartoum to Port Sudan due to the deteriorating security situation in the country, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

"In view of the prevailing security situation in Sudan, including attacks in Khartoum city, it has been decided that the Indian Embassy in Khartoum will be temporarily relocated to Port Sudan. The situation will be assessed in the light of further developments," the ministry said in a press release.

The epicenter of the fighting between the parties to the conflict in Sudan is in central Khartoum in an area where many foreign diplomatic premises are located.

Last week, Sudanese Foreign Minister Ali Al-Sadiq told Sputnik that the army was taking back control of this area, with the government "doing everything it can to protect the buildings of the diplomatic missions."

On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, has issued a decree disbanding the RSF.

So far, around 600 people have died in the clashes, the Sudanese Health Ministry said. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization reported over 450 dead and more than 4,000 injured.

