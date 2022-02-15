Indian Embassy in Ukraine Urges Indians to Temporarily Leave Country

(@FahadShabbir)

The Embassy of India in Kiev has called on its citizens on Tuesday to temporarily leave the country due to the "uncertainties of the current situation."

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The Embassy of India in Kiev has called on its citizens on Tuesday to temporarily leave the country due to the "uncertainties of the current situation."

"In view of the uncertainties of the current situation in Ukraine, Indian nationals in Ukraine, particularly students whose stay is not essential, may consider leaving temporarily. Indian nationals are also advised to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine," the embassy said in a statement.

The embassy also urged the Indian citizens in Ukraine to "keep the Embassy informed about the status of their presence in Ukraine to enable the Embassy to reach them where required," according to the statement.

The statement notes that the embassy continues operating as usual, providing the services to the Indians in Ukraine.

In the past few months, Western countries and Ukraine have accused Russia of deploying additional troops along the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. Moscow has repeatedly denied these allegations by saying that it has no intention of invading Ukraine while stressing that it has the right to move its troops within its national territory.

Russia has also expressed concerns over NATO military activity near its borders and ongoing military support to Ukraine, including an increase in the number of Western military advisers in the breakaway Donbas region and increased arms deliveries to Kiev.