Indian Envoy Evades Question On Kashmir At A Presser Focusing On India's Moon Landing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2023 | 11:03 PM

India's UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj parried a question on the Kashmir dispute at a special press conference she convened at the UN Headquarters in New York on Wednesday to highlight her country's success in landing its Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the moon

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :India's UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj parried a question on the Kashmir dispute at a special press conference she convened at the UN Headquarters in New York on Wednesday to highlight her country's success in landing its Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the moon.

"This is not the moment for these questions," she told a Palestinian journalist who asked whether this significant moment would lead to a settlement of the Kashmir issue in a way that the Kashmiri people exercise their right of self-determination.

Kashmir was a part of the journalist's three questions -- the other were on the expansion of BRICKS and on whether India's success in moon landing would help in its drive to secure a permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

Side-steeping the questions, Ambassador Kamboj said, "Today's the day of celebration, and we are focusing on India's success and indeed, the success of the whole of humanity.""But", she added, "these questions are very valid, and I will be very happy to answer these questions on a different occasion."

