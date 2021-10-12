Indian Expert Panel Endorses Covaxin Vaccine for Minors Aged 2-18 - Reports

A committee of health experts for the Indian Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has recommended the home-grown coronavirus vaccine Covaxin for emergency use among children aged from 2-18, Hindustan Times reported on Tuesday, citing a senior official source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) A committee of health experts for the Indian Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has recommended the home-grown coronavirus vaccine Covaxin for emergency use among children aged from 2-18, Hindustan Times reported on Tuesday, citing a senior official source.

Covaxin developer Bharat Biotech submitted the results of the vaccine's clinical trials on children to the regulator last week. It was the first Indian vaccine to be tested on children aged from 2-6.

"As per the data that the company submitted, the vaccine has been found to be safe and efficacious in children.

The experts were of the opinion that it should be allowed for use in children," the source was quoted as saying.

If the CDSCO accepts the expert recommendation and approves the vaccine, Covaxin will become the second Indian-made vaccine in addition to ZyCoV-D, to be approved for children.

As of Tuesday, 272 million of India's 1.3-billion population have been fully vaccinated. The country continues to have the world's second-highest toll of COVID-19 cases of over 33.9 million and the third-highest death toll of over 450,000.