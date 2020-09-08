Indian External Affairs Minister Leaving For Moscow, Will Make Stopover in Tehran -Sources

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is leaving for Russia on Tuesday, to participate in a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), ministry sources told Sputnik.

Jaishankar will make a brief stopover in Tehran to meet with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif on Tuesday afternoon, according to sources in India's External Affairs Ministry.

Moscow will host the SCO foreign ministers' meeting on Wednesday and Thursday.

Last week, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Moscow to participate in the joint meeting of defense ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

On Friday, Singh held talks in Moscow with his Chinese counterpart, Wei Fenghe, discussing the recent spike in simmering border tensions. Returning from Russia, Singh made a stopover in Tehran for talks with his Iranian counterpart Amir Hatami on Sunday.