Indian External Affairs Minister To Begin US Visit On Monday

Mon 24th May 2021 | 10:10 AM

Indian External Affairs Minister to Begin US Visit on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will begin his five-day US visit on Monday.

The minister is expected to meet with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in New York.

In Washington, Jaishankar will meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken as well as Cabinet members and senior oficials of the US Administration dealing with the bilateral relationship.

Apart from meetings with officials, the minister is expected to attend business forums, according to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

More Stories From World

