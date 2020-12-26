Indian External Affairs Minister to Conduct Two-Day Visit to Qatar From Sunday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Indian minister of external affairs, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, is expected to travel to Qatar on Sunday for a two-day visit that is set to include meetings with several high-level officials, including Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) The Indian minister of external affairs, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, is expected to travel to Qatar on Sunday for a two-day visit that is set to include meetings with several high-level officials, including Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday.

"External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, will be undertaking an official visit to Qatar on 27-28 December 2020. During the visit he is scheduled to meet the Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, H.

E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani. He will also call on other important dignitaries of the State of Qatar," a press release published by the ministry read.

During their meeting, the two foreign ministers are expected to discuss regional and global issues, the ministry said, adding that Jaishankar is set to also offer his gratitude for Qatar's assistance to Indian nationals throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 700,000 Indian citizens are estimated to be living in Qatar.