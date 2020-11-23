Indian External Affairs Minister to Visit Bahrain, UAE, Seychelles This Week

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will visit Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Seychelles this week for talks with the top officials of these countries, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

According to the statement, Jaishankar's trip will begin with a two-day visit to Bahrain on Tuesday. He will personally offer condolences to Bahrain's leadership over the death of Prime Minister Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, who passed away at the age of 84 on November 11.

"He will also hold talks on bilateral issues as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest," the statement said.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the Indian minister will visit the UAE, where he is expected to hold a meeting with Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"Both leaders will take forward the excellent cooperation between India and UAE under our comprehensive strategic partnership and exchange views on various regional and international issues. EAM [External affairs minister] will also discuss ways for Indian workers to resume their jobs in UAE in the post-Covid scenario," the press release read.

Jaishankar will travel to Seychelles on Friday for a two-day visit to discuss bilateral relations with authorities.