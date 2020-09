Indian External Affairs Minister to Visit Iran on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will make a stopover in Iran on Tuesday to meet with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Jaishankar will travel to the Islamic Republic en route to Moscow, where the diplomat is expected to attend a meeting of foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on Thursday.

This will be the second visit by a high-ranking Indian official to Iran within a week. Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh visited Tehran on Saturday to meet with his Iranian counterpart, Amir Hatami.