Indian External Affairs Minister To Visit Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Armenia On October 10-13

The Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will visit Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Armenia on October 10-13, the country's External Affairs Ministry said

" External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will pay an official visit to Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan and Armenia from 10-13 October 2021," the ministry said in statement.

Jaishankar's visit will aim to overview the bilateral relations between India and each of the three countries and share views on developments in the region, the statement noted.

"(The visit) will be a continuation of our increased engagement with countries in our 'extended neighbourhood'," the ministry added.

Jaishankar will be in Kyrgyzstan from October 10 to 11, where he will hold a bilateral meeting with his Kyrgyz counterpart Ruslan Kazakbayev.

The ministers are expected to sign some agreements and Memorandums of Understanding.

Following his trip to Kyrgyzstan, Jaishankar is expected to be in Kazakhstan from October 11 to October 12, where he will attend the sixth Ministerial meeting of the Conference of Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia, which is initiated and chaired by Kazakhstan.

The Indian external affairs minister will also hold bilateral talks with the Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi.

Finally, Jaishankar will visit Armenia from October 12 to 13 where he will meet with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan.

