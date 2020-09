Indian External Affairs Minister to Visit Moscow for SCO Meeting on September 10

Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will visit Russia for a meeting of foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) later this month, spokesman Anurag Srivastava said on Thursday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will visit Russia for a meeting of foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) later this month, spokesman Anurag Srivastava said on Thursday.

"[Jaishankar] will be visiting Moscow to attend the SCO Conference which is scheduled to be on 10th of September," Srivastava said during a press conference.

Moscow will host the foreign ministers' meeting on Wednesday and Thursday.

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is also traveling to Moscow this week for participating in the SCO defense ministers' session and meetings with Russian officials.