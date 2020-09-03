Indian External Affairs Minister to Visit Moscow for SCO Meeting on September 10

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will visit Russia for a meeting of foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) later this month, spokesman Anurag Srivastava said on Thursday.

"[Jaishankar] will be visiting Moscow to attend the SCO Conference which is scheduled to be on 10th of September," Srivastava said during a press conference.

Moscow will host the foreign ministers' meeting on Wednesday and Thursday.

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is also traveling to Moscow this week for participating in the SCO defense ministers' session and meetings with Russian officials.

During the same press conference, Srivastava said India was looking forward to holding a meeting with the United States in the so-called two plus two format involving defense and foreign ministers. The sides are working to coordinate the timing and other details of the future meeting.

Moreover, later this year, Indian officials are expected to attend a Quadrilateral group ministerial meeting, also involving the United States, Japan and Australia, according to the spokesman.