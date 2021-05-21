Indian External Affairs Minister to Visit US From May 24-28 - Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will be paying a visit to the United States from May 24-28 for talks with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and senior officials from the US presidential administration, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs announced.

"External Affairs Minister will be visiting the United States from 24-28 May 2021.

In New York, he is expected to meet UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. In Washington DC, External Affairs Minister will hold discussions with his counterpart Secretary of State Antony Blinken. He will also be meeting Cabinet members and Senior Officials of the Administration dealing with the bilateral relationship. External Affairs Minister will have two interactions with business forums on economic & COVID-related cooperation between India and the US," the ministry said in a press release on Friday.