Indian External Affairs Minister Welcomes Talks on Indo-Pacific Developments With Blinken

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Tuesday that he welcomed a discussion with his US counterpart Antony Blinken on pressing issues in the Indo-Pacific region, including the recent military coup in Myanmar.

"Welcomed the comprehensive discussion today with @SecBlinken. Reviewed Indo-Pacific developments and the Quad cooperation. Exchanged views on the situation in Myanmar. Look forward to remaining in touch," Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden held telephone talks on Monday that saw both parties reiterate the importance of ensuring a "free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region," according to an Indian Ministry of External Affairs press release.

Jaishankar and Blinken raised the importance of strengthening collaboration in the Indo-Pacific region through the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD), which brings together India, Australia, Japan, and the United States, during a phone call in late January.