Indian Farmers Embark on 12-Hour Strike as New Delhi Protests Enter 5th Month

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Indian farmers began a 12-hour protest on the outskirts of the capital on Friday, promising road blockades and shutdown of all non-essential services as their push against new agricultural laws at New Delhi borders enters the fifth month.

Indian farmers have been protesting for months against new laws that cancel the government-assured minimal purchase price, among other changes that farmers fear will leave them vulnerable in the face of potential abuse by private businesses.

Friday's strike began at 6 a.m. (00:30 GMT) and will last until 6 p.

m.

"All shops, malls, markets and institutions will remain closed ... All minor and big roads and trains will be blocked. All services will remain suspended except for ambulance and other essential services," farmers' trade union said.

In the early hours of the day, the union reported that roads surrounding the capital had already been blocked.

It, however, urged farmers to protest peacefully and not get involved in "any kind of illegitimate debate and conflict."

New Delhi police are on standby and have installed fences to tighten security at city borders.