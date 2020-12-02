Leaders of the Indian farmers union who are protesting against new laws in the agriculture industry rejected a government's proposal on forming a joint committee during the Tuesday meeting, Buta Singh Burj Gill, the president of Bhartiya Kisan Union, one of the farmers' organizations that participated in the talks, told Sputnik

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Leaders of the Indian farmers union who are protesting against new laws in the agriculture industry rejected a government's proposal on forming a joint committee during the Tuesday meeting, Buta Singh Burj Gill, the president of Bhartiya Kisan Union, one of the farmers' organizations that participated in the talks, told Sputnik.

The meeting between key Indian ministers and over 30 members of the farmers union, was held at Vigyan Bhavan, a government convention center in New Delhi. During the talks, authorities proposed to form a committee of members representing the farmers union, the government and agriculture experts to discuss new laws, sources told Sputnik earlier in the day, adding that the proposal was rejected and negotiations failed.

"We have rejected the government proposal to constitute a committee to look into the issue. Our demand is that government should abolish the new Agriculture Bill. Government wants to buy time but we are adamant," Gill said.

The president of the farmer's organization called on New Delhi to prepare a new bill after consultations with representatives of the industry.

"Government should frame a new bill by taking opinion from various stake holders as the present bill is anti-farmer. We will not going to accept it," Gill added.

Last week, thousands of farmers across India marched toward the capital to express their dissatisfaction with the new laws, but police used tear gas and water cannons to push them back. Afterward, the government repeatedly invited the farmers' representatives to hold talks instead of blocking the highways. However, the protesters rejected the offers, saying that all they want is the laws to be scrapped. Farmers have pledged to continue demonstrating after the Tuesday meeting ended in a deadlock.

Under the new laws, passed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in September, farmers are able to sell their products outside regulated markets and enter into contracts with buyers at a pre-agreed price. The agriculture industry, however, fears that the new regulations will lead to the exploitation of farmers by big corporations.