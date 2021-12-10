Indian Farmers Suspend Year-Long Protests After Government Scraps Farming Reforms

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) After nearly a year and a half, on Thursday farmers outside New Delhi called off protests against laws aimed at agricultural reform, as the government gave in to their demands.

Earlier in the day, the farmers announced that they were ready to accept solutions to their demands proposed by government.

"Farmers have decided to suspend this agitation for now, but the movement will not end. The fight for farmers' rights will continue," senior Punjab leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said, as quoted by The Hindu newspaper.

In November 2020, mass protests broke out in the largely agrarian nation against three proposed laws which sought to overhaul the farming economy and bring in large corporations to liberalize prices on crops, which the farmers argued would destroy their livelihoods.

In November, after months of protesters blocking major highways leading to India's capital city, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repeal of the farming laws.

According to The Hindu, over 40 farmers' unions will meet in January to review whether the government has upheld its vow to withdraw the legal cases against demonstrators and pay out compensation to the families of those killed in the protests, among other demands.